$0.08 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

FLMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. 673,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,829. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $505.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 362.50%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.