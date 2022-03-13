-$0.18 EPS Expected for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

