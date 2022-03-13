$0.22 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

