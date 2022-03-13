-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,574,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 255,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,462. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.