$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.