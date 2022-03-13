$0.44 EPS Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. Simmons First National has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

