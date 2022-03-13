$0.50 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 649,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.