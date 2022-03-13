$0.54 EPS Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.61. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 275.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

