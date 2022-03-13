$0.80 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 330,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.34 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

