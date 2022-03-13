$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,709,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 466,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

