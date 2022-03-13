$0.96 EPS Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.82. 182,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after purchasing an additional 397,221 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

