$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $83.88. 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,583. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

