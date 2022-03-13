1,000 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $173.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.96 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

