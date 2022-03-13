1,000 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02.

