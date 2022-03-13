103,641 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 103,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,223 shares of company stock valued at $448,597 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.55 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.