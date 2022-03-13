$107.99 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will report $107.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.72 million and the highest is $111.41 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $429.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $487.98 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $516.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 102.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

