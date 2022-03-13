$119.43 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $119.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $120.30 million. Perion Network posted sales of $89.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $619.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PERI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $5,589,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

