12,822 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

