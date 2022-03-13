$129.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to report $129.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.25 million to $130.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $246.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

