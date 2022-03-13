$233.52 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce $233.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $152.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $870.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $892.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

