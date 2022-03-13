$276.45 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will announce $276.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.05 million and the lowest is $247.40 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

