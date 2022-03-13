2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

TSVT stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

