$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will announce $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,957,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,756. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.