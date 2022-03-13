$300.60 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will report $300.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.60 million. Umpqua posted sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,879,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,625,000 after buying an additional 91,606 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

