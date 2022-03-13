30,000 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $53.50 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

