30,000 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after buying an additional 325,944 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $236.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

