3,201 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 163.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 367.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average is $146.86. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

