327 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $675.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.42. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.24 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

