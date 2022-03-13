35,000 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 419,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 90.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 241,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

