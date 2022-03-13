3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $118.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $168.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $140.96 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average of $174.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.