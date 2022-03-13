$446.50 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will report $446.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.20 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $376.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.61. 820,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

