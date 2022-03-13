$47.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will announce $47.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $196.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

