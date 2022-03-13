47,982 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

