5,366 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

