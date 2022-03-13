$69.74 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.44 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $299.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvidXchange.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 7.24 on Friday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 6.88 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 10.69.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

