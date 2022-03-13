$724.57 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to report sales of $724.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $736.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $670.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.21. 296,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,083. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.31. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $268.42 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

