72,600 Shares in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 789.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 919,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boxlight by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 807.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOXL. Maxim Group cut their target price on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.09 on Friday. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.43.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

