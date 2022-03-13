72,903 Shares in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 2,408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period.

Shares of KEMQ stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

