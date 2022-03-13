7,566 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after buying an additional 489,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

