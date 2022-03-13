$809.23 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $809.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Guess? by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $17.37 on Friday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

About Guess? (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.