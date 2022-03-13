$809.23 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $809.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess?.
GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.
NYSE:GES opened at $17.37 on Friday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
