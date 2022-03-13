AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SKFRY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,535. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.