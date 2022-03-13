Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

AKR opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.78%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,918,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

