Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,599 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NEE stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

