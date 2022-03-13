Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,513 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

