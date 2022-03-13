Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.