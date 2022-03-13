Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

