Accel Wealth Management Buys 17,175 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 333.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 174.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

