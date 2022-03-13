Accel Wealth Management Buys New Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

