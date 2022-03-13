Accel Wealth Management Has $848,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $539,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $77.27 and a one year high of $97.17.

