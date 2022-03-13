Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $28.63 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $69.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

